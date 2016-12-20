Big second half lifts Cyclones past Mississippi Valley State

Matt Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Iowa State pulled away down the stretch for an 88-60 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Cyclones take an 8-3 record into the Christmas break.

ISU led 44-35 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

“It really starts with defending”, said Thomas. “When we get stops we can push and we get layups and open shots in transition.”

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half. The Cyclones committed 11 turnovers in the opening half.

“The game got a little sloppy for us tonight”, said Prohm. “But I am proud of the way they did finish the game.”