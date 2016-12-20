Clarion woman dies in accident near Blairsburg

The state patrol says a Clarion woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Blairsburg.

The accident happened on Highway 69 near Hamilton County Road D-20. The Patrol report says the 2005 Mitsubishi driven by 24-year-old Andrea Matul was heading northbound on Highway 69 when she lost control of the car on the snow- and slushed-covered highway, crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 1996 Izusu driven by 36-year-old Mark Yeager of Blairsburg.

Matul was pronounced dead at the accident scene with Yeager transported to a Webster City hospital for treatment of his injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)