DCI reports Burlington man shot by police had an airsoft gun

Police say a young man who was shot by an officer in Bettendorf was holding an airsoft gun.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Joshua Price of Bettendorf. He was shot by the officer late Monday night and remains hospitalized with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent to a Home Depot store to check on a “disturbance” involving a man with a handgun. The officer who shot Price has not been identified and is now on administrative leave while Iowa DCI agents review the incident.

A news release from the DCI states Price was holding a soft-air gun, which is similar in appearance to a handgun, and Price “presented suicidal tendencies in front of the responding officers.”