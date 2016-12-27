Dakotans lobby Trump to pick Iowan as ag secretary

Two members of President-elect Donald Trump’s Ag Advisory Committee are suggesting a family farmer from north central Iowa would be a “common sense” choice for secretary of agriculture. Legislators from North and South Dakota told a reporter for “Agweek” that Annette Sweeney of Alden, Iowa, would be an effective U.S. Ag Secretary.

Sweeney spoke with Radio Iowa this morning about the perspective she could bring to Trump’s Administration.

“I’m very blessed to still be on the same farm on which I was raised, despite teaching in Illinois, then moving home to start farming with my mom after my dad died,” Sweeney says. “It’s just blossomed since then.”

Sweeney later married. She and her husband, Dave, raise Angus cattle as well as corn and soybeans on their farm. Sweeney served in the Iowa House for four years and was the first woman to be chair of the Iowa House Ag Committee. Sweeney remains part of the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders group, an organization of officials from all 50 states, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Sweeney met one-on-one with Trump last year in Des Moines, but has not interviewed for a job in the Trump Administration.

Sweeney served as co-chair of America’s Renewable Future, a group agribusinessman Bruce Rastetter formed in 2015. The group’s aim was to lobby the presidential candidates to support the Renewable Fuels Standard.