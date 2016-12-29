Homicide investigations underway in Bellevue, Fort Dodge

State officials are involved in two separate homicide investigations, one in north central Iowa and another in eastern Iowa.

The body of 59-year-old James Remakal of Bellevue was found in a home in Bellevue on Sunday. An autopsy shows he was stabbed to death.

The other homicide investigation is in the Fort Dodge area. The body of 51-year-old Donald Preston of Fort Dodge was found in a field near Fort Dodge on Monday. According to the State Medical Examiner’s report, Preston was shot to death.

There have been no arrests in either case. Authorities in both Bellevue and the Fort Dodge area are asking the public for tips that might help investigators.