Hawkeyes hope to start New Year with end to bowl losses

It’s game day in Tampa as the Hawkeyes meet the Florida Gators in the Outback Bowl.

Iowa is hoping to keep the winning streak they started at the end of the regular season going. Junior linebacker Josie Jewel says that’s been the focus in their preparation for this game — trying to get in the same routine that they had in the last couple of weeks where they had success.

Senior defensive back Desmond King says they have to continue doing what they do best to stop Florida’s offense.

“Just taking pride in our values — being tough, smart and physical on the field — that’s something that we always buy into. And just go out there and play with that chip on our shoulders every game,” Kings says. Iowa’s offense has struggled during the season and faces a tough Florida defense, but King doesn’t think that makes it tougher on the Hawkeye defense.

“I don’t think it is pressure, I think it’s just our job as a defense,” King says. “We are supposed to go out and do what you’ve got to do and get the ball back for the offense.” If the Hawkeyes are able to break their recent pattern of falling behind early, and win against Florida, it would end a six-year run without a bowl game victory.

Both Iowa and Florida come into the game at 8-4. Kickoff is at noon Iowa time today.