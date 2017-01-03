Plane crash in Illinois claims lives of four Iowans

A small plane crashed in southern Illinois on New Year’s Eve — killing four people from Iowa. The victims have been identified as the plane’s owner and pilot, 34-year-old Curt Terpstra of Pella, 37-year-old Krista Green of Altoona, 35-year-old Jordan Linder of Keswick, and his sister, 26-year-old Jasmine Linder of Barnes City.

The plane, a single-engine Piper, went down in a heavily wooded area near the town of Vienna, Illinois Saturday night. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.