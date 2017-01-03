Radio Iowa

Two unsolved murders in Des Moines early in 2017

Des Moines police are already investigating two homicides, just three days into the new year.

Police in the capital city say an 18-year-old man was shot to death outside a nightclub early on New Year’s Day, while a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at a home on the city’s east side Monday afternoon.

Police have not made arrests in either case, although a news release says there is a suspect in the stabbing. The victim of Monday’s incident has not been identified, while the victim of the shooting early Sunday is 18-year-old Frederico Thompson, Junior, of Des Moines.


