Creston man charged in fatal November Addair County accident

A Creston man is in custody, charged in a fatal crash that happened over two months ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Derek Ueligger turned himself in on Wednesday after police issued an arrest warrant.

The crash on November 2 happened on Highway 25, south of Orient in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol reported Ueligger was traveling southbound in the northbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing two women and seriously injuring two others.

Ueligger is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of OWI-1st offense.

Toxicology tests showed Ueligger was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash. The two people who died as a result of the crash were 88-year old Dawn Christensen and 85-year old Norma Caltrider, both of Adair.

The two women who were injured are 89-year old Marilyn Ersham and 82-year old Betty Schultz, both of Greenfield.

Reporting by Jordan Armstrong, KSIB, Creston