Charges are filed in an eastern Iowa murder case.

Davenport Police responded to a central city residence a little after 10 Saturday night after learning that someone there had a gunshot wound. They found the body of 64-year-old Mark Jasper in the house. An investigation is underway but police say they have charged the victim’s wife, 52-year-old Shiela Jasper of Davenport, with first-degree murder.

She is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)