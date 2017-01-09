Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Jefferson man dies in Boone County accident

Jefferson man dies in Boone County accident

By

One person died in an accident on Highway 30 in Boone County this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 20-year-old Jacob Vreugdenhil of Grand Junction drifter over the center line and struck an eastbound 2016 Nissan van driven by 50-year-old Thomas Lee Hagar of Jefferson. Hagar was killed in the accident.

Vreugdenhil and a passenger in the Hagar van, 57-year-old Lesa Llewellyn Hagar of Jefferson were transported to a hospital in Boone for treatment of the injuries.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KWQC)


Print pagePDF pageEmail page