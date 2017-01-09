Jefferson man dies in Boone County accident

One person died in an accident on Highway 30 in Boone County this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by 20-year-old Jacob Vreugdenhil of Grand Junction drifter over the center line and struck an eastbound 2016 Nissan van driven by 50-year-old Thomas Lee Hagar of Jefferson. Hagar was killed in the accident.

Vreugdenhil and a passenger in the Hagar van, 57-year-old Lesa Llewellyn Hagar of Jefferson were transported to a hospital in Boone for treatment of the injuries.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KWQC)