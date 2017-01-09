Name of victim released in fatal Sumner home invasion

Investigators have released the name of a man who was shot dead in a home invasion in Sumner, but are not yet releasing the identity of a person who was injured.

The Bremer County Sheriff got a 911 call just before 11 p.m. Friday to a residence at 1359 Whitetail Avenue in Sumner, reporting that someone had been shot. Responding officers found one person dead, and another injured. The dead man has been identified as 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport.

The name of the injured person who was taken to the Sumner hospital for treatment hasn’t been released. According to a news release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, releasing the name would plainly and seriously jeopardize the investigation, and could pose a clear and present danger to the safety of the individuals involved in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office at 319-352-5400.