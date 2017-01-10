UNI’s Jacobson focused on improvement and not losing skid

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson is focused on the future as the Panthers get ready for Wednesday’s game at Bradley. The Panthers are 0-4 in the Missouri Valley race after an 80-66 loss to Wichita State and their current six-game losing skid is the longest for the program since 2001.

“I certainly don’t like it and I would rather have it be the other way but I don’t pay any attention to those numbers”, said Jacobson. “Our record does not matter to me no matter what it is and no matter what year it is. Our job is to help our guys get better.”

Despite a 5-10 overall record Jacobson says the players have remained positive.

“They are obviously frustrated but they have done a great job at practice and they have done a good job of understanding that we have got a lot of work to do and we have got to change some things and we have got to get better”, added Jacobson. “But we are going to do it the same way we always do and that is by staying positive and having a good time doing it”

Bradley is 7-10 overall and 2-2 in the Valley.