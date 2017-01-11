Ventura woman given suspended sentence in theft from Cancer group

A north-central Iowa woman accused of stealing money from a local breast cancer charity group will not be going to prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Leanne Hicks of Ventura was president of the charity called “Buddies for Boobies.” She was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft after she was accused of stealing $3,486 from the organization.

In November, Hicks agreed to a plea deal and this week and judge gave her a five-year suspended prison sentence and five years probation. Hicks must also pay restitution to the charity group.

(Reporting by Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)