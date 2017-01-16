Ames police ask for public’s help in sexual assault investigation

Ames Police are investigating a violent sexual assault which occurred over the weekend on the city’s west side.

Ames Police Commander Geoff Huff says a woman was in a driveway north of Franklin Park when she was attacked around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

“The victim was getting into a car when she was forcibly removed from the vehicle by our suspect and she was dragged into the park where she was sexually assaulted multiple times,” Huff said. The suspect left the victim and fled the park on foot around 5:15 a.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help, specifically if anyone in the area heard or saw anything. “We’re obviously going around and looking for any kind of surveillance footage that may be in businesses, but we don’t know who may have private cameras at their home or apartment,” Huff said. The suspect was reported to be wearing baggy clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, possibly gray in color, and jeans.

“Our victim described him as a light-skinned, non-white male, about 5-foot-9, with possibly a heavier build,” Huff said. The victim is not an Iowa State University student, Huff added.