Council Bluffs mother and father charged with child endangerment

Jack Williams.

The parents of an infant in southwest Iowa are in jail, accused of life-threatening injuries to the child.

Emergency personnel were sent to a motel in Council Bluffs on January 12 and learned the four-month-old child had stopped breathing. The boy was revived and taken to a hospital, where staff called police to report it appeared the boy’s injuries were from physical abuse.

Council Bluffs Police have charged 30-year-old Jacqueline Short and 28-year-old

Jack Williams with child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

The child is now being cared for at a hospital in Omaha and is listed in critical condition.


