Iowa elector heading to Washington for Trump’s inauguration

A former legislator who served as an “elector” last month is attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Polly Granzow of Eldora was one of six Iowans who cast their votes for Donald Trump in the Electoral College. All electors were offered two free tickets to the inauguration ceremony and Granzow decided to go.

“Then I had to have somebody pick up my tickets because they had to be picked up a week ahead of time in Washington, D.C.,” Granzow says.

Granzow, who is 75, decided to ask her eight grandchildren if one of them would like to go along.

“I started with the oldest, the 24-year-old, then the 22-year-old, and they were both busy,” Granzow says. “My third is 21 and her name is Delaney and she’s the one who’s going to be going with me.”

Delaney Vierkandt is a student at Iowa State University.

“She will be missing two days of classes, but she thinks it’s worth it,” Granzow says. “She’s really excited to be going.”

This will be the second time Granzow has been there in person to see the nation’s president take the oath of office. She attended Ronald Reagan’s first, back in 1981.

“It’s exciting to be in the atmosphere more than just watching it on TV and I really enjoyed that,” Granzow says. “…When Reagan was inaugurated, the climax of that — as I was standing on the capitol yard — was as soon as he was sworn in, then the Iranians released the hostages and that was a very dramatic time.”

Granzow is expecting to see protesters in Washington, D.C. for Trump’s inauguration.

“I think there was a lot of animosity against Reagan that I was not aware of, but it is nothing like it is today with Trump,” Granzow says. “…I’m sure there will be use for a lot of security.”

Granzow did not buy tickets for one of the three inaugural balls. She didn’t attend one back in 1981 either. Granzow had volunteered for Reagan’s 1980 campaign, her first real involvement in politics. A couple of decades later, she ran for the legislature and served six years as a state representative. She left the Iowa House in January of 2009.