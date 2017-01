A sex offender living in Davenport is going to prison for receiving child pornography.

Davenport Police were contacted in August 2014 by officials in Merced County, California saying that Jacob Watters was engaged in sexual chats and exchanging nude pictures with a 15-year-old girl.

Police found the 24-year-old registered sex offender was doing the same with six other underage girls. Watters pleaded guilty this past August and on Monday a federal judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.