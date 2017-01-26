Body of missing teen found in Boyer River

The body of a teenager who had been missing for more than a week was recovered this afternoon in a western Iowa river.

According to Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler, the remains of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta have been recovered. Multiple organizations assisted in locating the body which was found in the Boyer River near the Crawford County Fairgrounds in Denison.

Acosta had been missing after she went into the water following a single vehicle accident more than a week ago.

(Reporting by Michael Earl, KDSN, Denison)