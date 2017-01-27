UNI and Drake women collide with MVC lead up for grabs

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team hopes to establish a new attendance record in the McLeod Center tonight when the Panthers host Drake. Both teams share the Missouri Valley Conference lead with identical 8-0 records.

“We have a lot of respect for Drake”, said Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren. “We expect it to be a great basketball game and a great environment. It is free admission./ Wear purple and we are begging people to come out.”

UNI won the Valley regular season title last year while the Bulldogs have finished second the past two years.

“I think it is a tribute to both programs and the fanbase here in Iowa”, said Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk. “IUt is a fun rivalry that is full of respect and this is why you play the game.