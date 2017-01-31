Davenport woman dies in accident

One driver is dead and another is in jail after a traffic accident in eastern Iowa.

Davenport Police have filed numerous charges in connection with the Monday night accident at a downtown Davenport intersection. Police say a 2005 Dodge truck being driven by Lauria Kelly of Alvarado, Texas, struck two passenger cars stopped for a red light at the intersection.

Kelly and one of the other drivers were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The third driver, 53-year-old Cynthia Jones of Davenport, died at the scene. After being released from the hospital, police booked Kelly into the Scott County Jail and charged her with reckless vehicular homicide, failure to stop in an assured distance, running a red light and having no insurance.

(By Phil Roberts, Davenport)