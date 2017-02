Investigators have identified the victim in a Keokuk murder.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 54-year-old Lori Lynn Williams was found dead in her Keokuk home Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Williams is the mother of 23-year-old Devan Williams, who lived with her and was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.

A news release from DPS says they are waiting on autopsy results and won’t release any other details on Lori Williams’ death until those results are know.