Cyclones visit No. 3 Kansas

Iowa State faces its second Top Ten team this week when the Cyclones visit third ranked Kansas Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks won the first meeting 76-72 in Ames back on January 16.

“Obviously interior defense is huge”, said Iowa State coach Steve Prohm. “And then on offense we need to make sure we get a quality shot every time and not give up any turnovers that lead to easy baskets.”

The Cyclones are 5-4 in the Big 12 after an 85-72 loss to seventh ranked West Virginia and will be in search of their first win in Lawrence since 2005. Kansas leads in the league race with a record of 8-1.

Tipoff in Allen Fieldhouse is 1:00p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.