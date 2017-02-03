Denison man charged with homicide by vehicle in teen girl’s death

Formal charges have been filed against a Denison man who allegedly drove a vehicle with several passengers inside into the Boyer River near Denison, leading to the death of teen girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Ramon Hernandez is now charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta. He faces eight other charges, including three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor, one count of distributing a controlled substance, all felony charges. And four serious misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to a person under age.

Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer says the charges stem from events on January 18th when Hernandez drove the car into the river. Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

Acosta was swept away by the river and it took eight days for searchers to find her body.

Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City