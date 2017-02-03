Report: former Governor Culver out as YMCA exec

The Des Moines Register is reporting that former Governor Chet Culver’s tenure at the Greater Des Moines YMCA has ended.

Seven months ago, Culver told Radio Iowa he was “honored” to take the job as president of the Greater Des Moines YMCA. Culver’s main task was fundraising and his primary target was securing money for a swimming pool and aquatic center at the new “Y” in downtown Des Moines.

“I look forward to putting together a strategic plan with the leadership team at the Y and coming up with a short-term and a long-term plan to address the needs,” Culver said on June 28th.

The Des Moines Register reports Culver’s last day at the “Y” was January 27th, two days after his 51st birthday. A spokeswoman for the “Y” told the newspaper she could not say whether Culver resigned or was fired, due to confidentiality issues regarding employment matters.

Culver served one, four-year term as governor and lost his bid for reelection in 2010 to current Republican Governor Terry Branstad.

The website for Culver’s consulting business is still online, but no phone number is listed. Culver has a Twitter account, but his last tweet was sent in July.