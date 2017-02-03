Victim in Coggon shooting identified

Police have released the name of a man found shot to death in eastern Iowa this week.

The Linn County Sheriff was called out to an altercation and shooting at about 6 p.m. Wednesday where responding officers found the body of a man lying in a yard at a rural Coggon residence.

The person has now been identified as 20-year-old Dylan Michael Plotz of Cedar Rapids. A news release states detectives completed a search warrant at the home and control of the residence has been returned to the homeowner. No arrests have been reported.

On Thursday, investigators said several possible suspects were identified and questioned and they do not believe any suspects remain at large. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted today to determine the exact cause of Plotz’s death.

(Thanks Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)