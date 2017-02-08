Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime & Courts / State prison system will cut some employees to deal with state budget shortfall

State prison system will cut some employees to deal with state budget shortfall

By

The Iowa Department of Corrections will be letting go of some employees to deal with state budget cuts.

Iowa’s prison system was ordered to trim $5.5 million after Governor Terry Branstad signed a bill cutting the current state budget by more than $100 million due to lower-than-expected state tax revenue.

Corrections officials are shutting down some prison programs associated with facilities located in Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Madison, and Sheldon. A news release states the changes will result in a three-percent reduction in staff positions.

A spokesperson for the corrections department said some of the reductions will include current vacancies that will not be filled.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page