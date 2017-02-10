Clarion man admits to receiving child pornography

A Clarion man pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography Thursday in U.S. Federal Court in Cedar Rapids.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Sebert was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography. During the plea hearing, Sebert admitted that between 2012 and 2015, he knowingly received child pornography. Sebert faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment along with a fine of $250,000, a $100 special assessment and supervised release for five years to life following any imprisonment.

A sentencing date for Sebert will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Sebert remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)