Cyclones hope to eliminate slow starts

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm wants the Cyclones to display a sense of urgency at the start of Saturday’s game at home against Oklahoma. Poor starts have become common and the most recent example was Tuesday’s 67-65 loss at Texas when the Cyclones fell behind 22-5 at the outset.

“It happens too much”, said Prohm. “There is no magic recipe. I have just got to continue to stay on these guys about being focused and come out and being ready to execute on both ends of the floor.”

Iowa State’s first game against the Sooners was another example. The Cyclones fell behind by 19 points in the opening half before rallying for a 92-87 victory in double overtime. Prohm says it us up to him to get the problem solved.

“I have got to get them to be better”, added Prohm. “It’s on me. I am the head coach and I will take responsibility for it.”

The loss to the Cyclones started a six-game losing skid for the Sooners, who are 2-9 in the Big-12. Iowa State is in a fourth place tie with TCU at 6-5.