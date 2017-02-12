Shooting deaths in Davenport and Des Moines

Officials are investigating two shooting deaths in Iowa this weekend.

Police were called early Sunday to the Hotel Davenport on the north end of the city to investigate reports of shots fired and shooting victims. Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. Twenty-nine-year-old Marques Cotton of Peoria was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second man was treated and released.

Police say the shooting happened during a concert being held inside the hotel.

On Saturday night in Des Moines, police were called about a one-car accident. The man inside the car that hit a utility pole was taken to a hospital and police say he had been shot. The man died early Sunday morning. The death of 33-year-old Adriel Ward is the sixth homicide in Des Moines this year.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in eastern Iowa; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)