Judge rules IUB made proper decision in using eminent domain for Bakken pipeline

A Polk County judge rules the Iowa Utilities Board was right in its decision to allow the use eminent domain for the building of the Bakken oil pipeline.

Fourteen Iowa landowners sued, saying the IUB improperly allowed the use eminent domain to seize the land for the pipeline because it has had no direct public benefit for the state as it ships oil from North Dakota through Iowa to Illinois.

Judge Jefferey Farrell determined the IUB properly weighed several factors, including the economic impact on the state and safety concerns, in determining the company could use of eminent domain for the pipeline. The ruling says the board correctly found there is no requirement that the product has to be shipped to or from the state.

A news release from the lawyers representing the landowners in the case says they are disappointed and they intend to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.