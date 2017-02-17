Two dead in Marshall County accident

Two people were killed, a third person was hurt, in a collision early this morning in Marshall County near the intersection of highways 14 and 96.

Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman says it involved a pickup truck and a pair of commercial vehicles. In addition there are spilled commercial loads. The state DOT has blocked traffic at both the Albion turnoff at State Highway 330 and the Liscomb turnoff on State Highway 14 at Marshall County road E-18, traffic is asked to avoid the area. The names of the two people killed have not been released.

Sheriff Hoffman says investigation and clean up is expected to take some time to complete.

(By Chuck Shockley, KFJB, Marshalltown)