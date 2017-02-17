Used car complaints top list in 2016 for Iowa’s Consumer Protection Division

Used auto sales, once again, topped the list of complaints consumers filed last year with Iowa’s Consumer Protection Division.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says over 2,800 written complaints were investigated last year and 207 related to used vehicle sales practices.

“Most the questions we have and complaints concerning used cars has to do with credit terms,” Miller said. The top three “sources” for complaints filed last year went unchanged from 2015. Following used auto sales, consumers issued the most complaints about home improvement work, followed by home mortgage terms.

“In some cases, it’s sort of an honest dispute between an honest consumer and an honest business person, so we try to play sort of a mediating role there,” Miller said. “Other times, there’s significant fraud and we take that very seriously.” Miller suggests doing you’re homework before signing on the dotted line with any major purchase. “Deal with people who have a good reputation,” Miller said. “You can contact the Better Business Bureau, for instance.”

2016 Top Ten Consumer Protection Division Complaints

Category Complaints:

1. Used vehicle sales practices 207

2. Home improvements 172

3. Home mortgage 149

4. Internet service providers and bundles 135

5. Cell phones 104

6. Magazine and newspaper subscriptions 93

7. Debt collection 92

8. Auto repair 69

9. New vehicle sales and leases 64

10. Satellite TV service 63