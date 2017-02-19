Next phase of dispute between Muscatine mayor and city council

Muscatine’s city attorney has filed public documents in the ongoing dispute between Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson and the Muscatine City Council.

The documents list a variety of complaints that could lead to Broderson’s ouster, which could be up for discussion at a future hearing. Council members, in a unanimous vote, approved a motion to have the city attorney file the charges. KWQC-TV reports aldermen indicated the charges were based on neglect of duties and misconduct, but would not elaborate.

The Muscatine Journal says after the hearing, written briefs and proposed decisions will be submitted both by Broderson’s attorney and the city attorney. The council then will decide Broderson’s fate.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts in Muscatine)