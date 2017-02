Dubuque Police have identified the victim of a fatal weekend motorcycle crash.

Police say a passing motorist noticed a wrecked motorcycle in a wooded area on Saturday just after 9 a.m. The dead driver was located nearby. He’s identified as 24-year-old Austin Walling of Dubuque.

Police say the exact time of the crash remains unknown, but it appears Walling lost control of the motorcycle at a turn in the road.