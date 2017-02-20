Muscatine man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing ammunition

An eastern Iowa man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for possessing ammunition as a felon.

Forty-three-year-old Gregory Wieskamp of Muscatine was arrested after police conducted a search of his home in March of 2015. The search turned up an ammunition clip and a large TV that was linked to a robbery in Bennett in February of 2015.

A large safe full of guns and ammunition was taken in the robbery along with other items and court records indicate Wieskamp helped steal the safe and then split up the guns, ammunition and other items. Wisekamp has a prior felony conviction for third-degree theft in 1995. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison on the latest charge.