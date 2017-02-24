Branstad’s budget chief reveals $11.5 million more in cuts

At about four o’clock this afternoon, Governor Terry Branstad’s staff revealed details about more cuts in the present year’s state budget. The spending reduction plan legislators approved a few weeks ago directed the governor’s budget director to make another $11.5 million in cuts on his own.

That plan from Department of Management director Dave Roederer calls for community colleges to pare another $1.7 million in spending between now and June 30, 2017. The University of Iowa must cut $1.2 million deeper. Iowa State University must cut nearly a million and the University of Northern Iowa about half a million.

The state’s prison system will be required to make another quarter-of-a-million dollar cut and the Highway Patrol will have to cut its budget by more than a half million dollars.