A pedestrian was killed in Dubuque County Saturday night.

It happened on Highway 20 near Peosta shortly before midnight. The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle heading east struck the pedestrian in the road just prior to the Peosta exit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not yet been released.

The driver, 24-year old Angela Young of Cuba City, Wisconsin, was not hurt.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)