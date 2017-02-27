Defense carries No. 1 Springville in 1A

Top ranked Springville held Burlington Notre Dame to just two second half points as the defending champion Orioles rolled to a 56-16 victory in a class 1A quarterfinal round game.

The Orioles held Nikes leading scorer Johanna Myers scoreless. She entered the game averaging nearly 25 points per game.

“The defensive effort was terrific”, said Springville coach Nate Sanderson. “We really spent a lot of time on Myers and identifying her. To hold her scoreless was far beyond our wildest dreams as a coaching staff.”

Springville led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Nikes 44-6 the rest of the way. Notre Dame was making it’s fifth straight appearance in the tournament and closes the season with a record of 19-7.

“Making it to the state tournament four years in a row is any girl’s dream really”, said Myers. “Not many people can say they have been there at all and I am just really blessed to say I have been there all of my high school career.”