Hawkeye State ranks in Top 10 on new “Best States” list

Iowa ranks sixth on the new “Best States” list being published by U.S. News & World Report.

The seven categories on which the rankings are based include: education, health care, government, infrastructure, economy, opportunity and crime & corrections.

Iowa was singled out in three subcategories with national number-one rankings for: health care affordability, high school graduation rate and power grid reliability.

Iowa also placed in the top ten for labor force participation and for opportunity.

Overall, Massachusetts was first on the list, followed by New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington.