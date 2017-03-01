Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Legislators heading toward anti-texting-and-driving law in Iowa

Legislators heading toward anti-texting-and-driving law in Iowa

By

Gary Worthan

A bill ready for debate in both the House and Senate would make it illegal for motorists in Iowa to use a hand-held electronic device – like a cell phone – while driving.

“We’re just looking at a situation where it’s been determined that using a hand-held device is six times more troublesome than a drunk driver,” said Representative Gary Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake.

Worthan guided the bill through a committee this afternoon. However, the House Transportation Committee has voted to have a one year “grace period” before the law takes effect. That means motorists caught texting or Snap Chatting while driving would be issued a warning ticket instead for the law’s first year.

The bill has a few critics, like Representative Rick Olson, a Democrat from Des Moines.

“You see folks that have their dogs riding on their lap, folks putting on make-up…eating a ‘Big Mac,’ adjusting their radio, lighting a cigarette,” Olson said during House Transportation Committee debate. “It doesn’t address that.”

Olson argues state law should, instead, require drivers to use “due care” when on the road.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page