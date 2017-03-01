Two former state lawmakers among Branstad’s picks for Board of Regents

Governor Branstad is appointing a couple of ex-state legislators to serve on the panel that governs the three state-supported universities. One spot on the Board of Regents opened up when Bruce Rastetter, the board president, announced in early February he would not seek another term.

The governor on Tuesday selected three people to the nine-member board. They include Nancy Boettger, a former Republican state senator from Harlan, and Nancy Dunkel, a Democrat from Dyersville who served one term in the Iowa House.

Branstad is reappointing Sherry Bates of Scranton to the Board of Regents. Current Regent Katie Mulholland had also sought reappointment to the board, but she was left off the governor’s list.

Branstad’s regent appointments must be confirmed by the Iowa Senate.