Mystery chemical leak clears out area of Clinton

A chemical leak forced the evacuation of several blocks in the eastern Iowa town of Clinton last night.

Fire crews were called to the area due to a strong-smelling substance reported in the basement of a building.

Crews determined it was a toxic and flammable substance leaking from a 55-gallon drum. Authorities did not publicly identify the chemical.

An area of a block in each direction of the building was evacuated. A hazmat crew from Davenport was called in and cleaned up the situation.

The area was opened for a return by residents after about 4 1/2 hours. No injuries were reported during the situation.

By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton