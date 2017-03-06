Des Moines woman found dead in car in creek

The name has been of the woman who was found dead in a wrecked car over the weekend.

A bicyclist on a bike trail northeast of Des Moines spotted the four-door sedan on its top in Fourmile Creek on Sunday morning and called 911. Polk County deputies arrived and found the car submerged in about three feet of water and the woman’s body inside.

Forty-six-year-old Jody Ponxs of Des Moines was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear how long the vehicle had been there as it wasn’t visible from the nearest road. An autopsy is planned.