Fort Dodge man dies in accident

A one-car accident early Saturday in Webster County near Badger claimed the life of a Fort Dodge motorist.

The victim is identified as 36-year-old Corey Grossnickle. Reportedly, a westbound car driven by Grossnickle lost control near Quail Avenue. The car rolled into the south ditch. Grossnickle was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

Investigators reported a dog found inside the car was alive. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment of possible injuries. The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)