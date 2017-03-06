Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Fires/Accidents/Disasters / Searchers find the body of 1 of 2 missing fishermen on Mississippi River

Searchers find the body of 1 of 2 missing fishermen on Mississippi River

By

The body of a missing Iowa boater has been found in the Mississippi River.

The Lee County Sheriff says 48-year-old Ron Wagner of Montrose and 68-year-old Bill White Senior of Argyle were last seen January 3rd. They were commercial fishermen and a witness reported seeing a boat with two men aboard capsize near Montrose that day. Police in Hamilton, Illinois, were called to the Mississippi riverfront Saturday on a report of a body in the water just below Lock and Dam 19.

The body was identified as White and an autopsy determined he’d drown. Wagner’s body hasn’t been found.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page