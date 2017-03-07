Pella Christian holds off Van Meter in 2A

Pella Christian’s edge in experience paid off in the class 2A quarterfinals. The Eagles outscored Van Meter 12-9 in overtime in a 52-49 victory. It was Pella Christian’s second win over Van Meter this season.

Senior guard Alex Pringle led Pella Christian with 18 points and scored five straight in overtime to give the Eagles the lead for good.

“Last year Alex made a huge play in the quarterfinal win against Dike-New Hartford”, said Pella Christian coach Larry Hessing. “He got us over the hump in that game and we are going to call him Mr. Quarterfinal I guess.”

Freshman Ian Abrahamson led Van Meter with 12 points. The Bulldogs were making their first appearance at the tournament in 81 years and with only one senior on the roster have a bright future.

“I am really proud of our guys effort”, said Van Meter coach Jed Alexander. “That has been a top team in the state the last few years and we are a little bit new to the show this year but we showed we belonged.”