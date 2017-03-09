Little information available in the deaths of two Clinton men

Many questions remain after two deaths in an eastern Iowa community.

Clinton Police have released no new details after an initial statement concerning the deaths of two men at a Clinton home. On Monday, police were called to a home due to unresponsive person. Officers arrived and found one man dead. At that time they discovered a second adult male dead at that home.

Investigators say they are waiting on the autopsy results before releasing any other information. The identity of the two individuals has not officials been released either.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)