Cyclones earn #5 seed, to face #12 Nevada

The Iowa State men’s basketball team is dancing again.

The Cyclones earned their school-record sixth-straight NCAA Tournament berth this evening, becoming the first Division I school in the state of Iowa to make it to the NCAA postseason in men’s hoops six years in a row.

Iowa State (23-10, 12-6 Big 12) earned the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 12 seed Nevada (28-6, 14-4 Mountain West), March 16 in Milwaukee, Wis. Tipoff is at approximately 9 p.m. CT on truTV.

The winner of the Iowa State-Nevada game will play the winner of the Purdue-Vermont game on Saturday, March 18.

This is the 19th NCAA Tournament appearance for Iowa State and the second-straight for ISU head coach Steve ProhmClick here to hear it, who has a 46-22 record in his two seasons as the Cyclone head man. ISU’s six consecutive NCAA Tournament berths ties for the ninth-best active streak in the nation.

Iowa State has a 10-7 record vs. teams in the 2017 NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s 1-0, Miami (Fla.) 1-0, Gonzaga 0-1, Cincinnati 0-1, Baylor 1-1, Oklahoma State 3-0, Vanderbilt 0-1, Kansas 1-1, West Virginia 0-2, Kansas State 2-0.