Powerball ticket sold in North Liberty is worth $2 million

A Powerball ticket purchased in eastern Iowa is worth a lot of money.

Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket, bought at a North Liberty tobacco shop, won a $2 million prize in Wednesday’s drawing. The ticket came within one number of claiming at least a share of the $123.4 million jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Smokin’ Joe’s and it marks North Liberty’s second big Powerball winner in six months. Jeff Tomlinson Jr. of Coralville won a $1 million prize with a ticket he purchased at a North Liberty convenience store in October.